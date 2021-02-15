Haiti Crisis Spike, Hundreds Moving To Dominican Republic

Since February 7, there have been protests every day, but it is estimated that the Sunday demonstration in the capital Port-au-Prince is the largest thus far.

Hundreds of people hit the streets in Haiti on Sunday to reject the government of Jovenel Moïse and demand his resignation after his five-year term ended on February 7. Still, the politician insists on clinging to power until 2022.

According to local media outlets, one man died after clashes between the police, the demonstrators, and armed gangs. Since February 7, there have been protests every day, but it is estimated that the Sunday demonstration in the capital Port-au-Prince is the largest thus far.

Manifestación multitudinaria en las calles de #PortauPrince #Haiti exigiendo la renuncia de @moisejovenel en medio de una profunda crisis política que afecta gravemente los #DDHH. Demandamos pleno respeto a los derechos de libertad de reunión pacífica y expresión ���� pic.twitter.com/It9VMOso6j — Erika Guevara-Rosas (@ErikaGuevaraR) February 15, 2021

"Massive demonstration in the streets of #PortauPrince #Haiti demanding the resignation of @moisejovenel amid a deep political crisis that severely affects #HumanRights. We demand full respect for the rights of freedom of peaceful assembly and expression."

On February 7, Moïse, who is supported by the Organization of American States (OAS), and the European Union (EU), claimed that the opposition was plotting a coup against him and arrested over 20 officials, including a judge from the Court of Cassation, the highest judicial body in the country.

In Haiti, the United Nations Office condemned on February 14 the attacks on journalists across the nation after last week three of them were injured while covering the protests.

On the other hand, the Army chief of the Dominican Republic, Julio Ernesto Florián Perez, reported on Monday that over 11 000 Haitians had been arrested trying to cross the border thus far in February illegally.