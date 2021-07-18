The Dominican Republic Calls for Commitment With Haiti

Haitian police arrested at least 21 people allegedly linked to President Jovenel Moise's murder on July 7.

Dominican Republic's Foreign Affairs Ministry (MIREX) called on the International community to support a national dialogue in Haiti following the assassination of President Jovenel Moise on July 7.

MIREX expressed the necessity of a "broad, inclusive, and sustained" political dialogue in Haiti to path the way to "fair, free, and transparent" elections.

The Dominican Government supported the principle of non-intervention in Haiti's internal affairs while warning that "there is no Dominican solution to the Haitian situation."

Although Claude Joseph has been in charge of the government since Moise's assassination, representatives from the United Nations (UN), the Organization of American States (OAS), the European Union (EU), and a group of six ambassadors expressed their support for the Prime Minister-designate Ariel Henry on Saturday.

#Haiti | The epicenter of the international connections of the assassination plot is in The Doral, a suburb on the outskirts of Miami where the Counter Terrorist Unit Security (CTU) company has its headquarters.https://t.co/47ZEJnVqSr — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) July 14, 2021

Besides Henry and Joseph, the Senate President Joseph Lambert is also aspiring to lead Haiti.

Moise's murder involved some 26 Colombians and two Haitian based in the U.S. At least 21 people have been arrested for their alleged connection to the attack.

Haitian police believe that Christian Emmanuel Sanon conspired with other political figures to take over power after Moïse's departure.