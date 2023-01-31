The Ceasefire's First Month Saved Many Lives in Colombia: Prada

"This initiative has substantially decreased attacks on our Armed Forces and the civilian population," the Interior Minister said

On Monday, Interior Minister Alfonso Prada carried out a first monthly evaluation of the ceasefire that the Colombian government agreed with the irregular armed groups..

"This initiative has substantially decreased attacks on our Armed Forces and the civilian population," he said, recalling that massacres were reduced by 50 percent across the country.

"In January 2022, three people died, and 40 others were injured due to violence. So far this year, however, only three people have died, and nine others were wounded," he mentioned, adding that homicide rates in the Arauca and Cordoba departments has decreased by 66.1 and 51.6 percent, respectively.

On Dec.31, 2022, President Gustavo Petro announced a bilateal ceasefire with armed irregular groups, which will be in force from January 1 to June 30 and could be monitored by Colombian social organizations and the United Nations.

On January 4, however, the Colombian government suspended the ceasefire with the National Liberation Army (ELN), which stated that it had not discussed any proposal for establishing such an initiative with the Petro administration. Nevertheless, after holding an extraordinary meeting in Venezuela, both parties agreed to discuss the issue during a second round of negotiations on Feb. 13 in Mexico. "We overcame the misunderstanding situation," the head of the government delegation, Otty Patiño, stated, recalling that the ELN had raised on several occasions the importance of advancing towards a bilateral ceasefire.