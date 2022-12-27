Colombia: 8,287 Victims of Paramilitaries to Be Compensated

The resources will benefit people who were subjected to forced displacement, homicide, disappearance, kidnapping, torture, and sexual violence.

From December 29 to January 27, Colombia's Victim Reparation Fund will provide US$5.7 in compensation to 8,287 victims of the Central Bolivar, Mineros, and Libertadores del Sur paramilitary groups.

This process will begin in the coastal city of Santa Marta, where the victims of far-right terrorism won judicial sentences within the framework of the Justice and Peace Act, which is related to the demobilization of the United Self-Defense Forces of Colombia (AUC), the largest and most bloodiest paramilitary group.

The Victims Fund obtained resources from the Colombian state budget (US$700,000) and from assets seized from members of paramilitary groups (US$5 million).

This will be the first distribution of resources from the Victims Fund since 2019 and will benefit people who were subjected to forced displacement, homicide, disappearance, kidnapping, torture and sexual violence.

During the acts of delivery of judicial compensation, Colombian authorities will also carry out activities to dignify the victims, support psychosocial therapy, and advise people on how to properly invest resources to improve their living conditions.

During the last year, the Prosecutor's Office handed over to the Victims' Fund 329 assets seized from the paramilitaries. These assets are currently valued at some US$82.8 million.

The Justice and Peace system was launched in 2006 when the AUC paramilitaries demobilized, accepting sentences of eight years in prison in exchange for collaboration to clarify crimes.