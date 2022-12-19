Another Peace Signatory is Tortured and Killed in Colombia

So far this year, 41 former guerrillas have been assassinated in the territories where they were reintegrated into civilian life.

On Monday, Colombia's Institute for Development and Peace Studies (Indepaz) denounced the murder of another signatory of the 2016 Peace Accord.

The victim was identified as Manuel Antonio Torres Varela and was carrying out his reincorporation process in the department of Cesar. He had been missing since Dec. 14.

"Armed men came to his home located in the Arenal village in Aguachica, where he was tortured and then taken to Norosí in Bolivar where his body was found," said Indepaz.

The government of Colombia and the National Liberation Army (ELN) successfully concluded the first round of peace talks held in Caracas, Venezuela.



They agreed on a series of humanitarian measures in areas of the country most affected by armed conflict. https://t.co/DJbGGSqCkv — venezuelanalysis.com (@venanalysis) December 18, 2022

The Ombudsman's Office had issued an early warning about illegal armed groups that have generated fear in the communities, increasing the risk of selective homicides and forced displacement.

This murder brings to 346 the number of signatories of the Peace Accord who have been killed since 2016, according to Indepaz data.

"Between January 1 and November 30, 2022, at least 199 social leaders and human rights defenders were assassinated in Colombia. This figure is much higher than the 136 cases reported in the same period of 2021," the Ombudsman recalled.