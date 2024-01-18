Pakistan Conducts Air Strike Inside Iran

The Pakistani attacks targeted hideouts used by the Balochistan Liberation Army and the Balochistan Liberation Front.

On Thursday, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistan military, said that the country had carried out effective strikes against hideouts inside Iran used by terrorists responsible for recent attacks in Pakistan.

The precision strikes were carried out by "using killer drones, rockets, loitering munitions, and stand-off weapons," adding that "maximum care was taken to avoid collateral damage."

An intelligence-based operation struck the hideouts used by the Balochistan Liberation Army and the Balochistan Liberation Front, the ISPR said.

"Pakistan Armed Forces remain in a perpetual state of readiness to ensure the safety of Pakistan citizens against acts of terrorism," the military said, adding that dialogue is deemed prudent in resolving bilateral issues between the two neighboring countries.

9 étrangers ont été tués dans une attaque du Pakistan sur les frontières conjointes avec l'Iran.



Ministre iranien de l'Intérieur:

3 femmes, 4 enfants et 2 hommes de nationalité étrangère ont été tués dans un village situé à trois à quatre kilomètres de la frontière iranienne. pic.twitter.com/Lpl0GbgdZG — IRNA Français (@Irnafrench) January 18, 2024

The text reads, "Nine foreigners died in a Pakistani attack on the border with Iran. Iran Foreign Affairs Minister: 3 women, 4 children, and 2 men of foreign nationality died in a village located between three to four kilometers from the Iranian border."

Earlier in the day, Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that Pakistan undertook a series of highly coordinated and specifically targeted precision military strikes against terrorist hideouts in the Sistan and Balochestan province of Iran.

On Wednesday, Pakistan accused Iran of violating Pakistan's airspace and killing two Pakistani children, and recalled its ambassador from Iran.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said that his country pays great attention to neighboring Pakistan's sovereignty and territorial integrity during phone talks with his Pakistani counterpart Jalil Abbas Jilani.

The two sides discussed Iran's "anti-terrorist" operations on Tuesday against the Jaish al-Zulm group in Pakistan, according to the Iranian Foreign Ministry.