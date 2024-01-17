Iraq Must Not Become a Regional Battlefield: Arab League

Ahmed Abulgueit stated that Arab countries should deal with their neighbors based on the principle of good neighborliness.

On Wednesday, the Arab League warned of the "extreme danger" posed by a military escalation in Iraq, a country that should not become a regional battlefield.

This multilateral organization called for an emergency meeting with the Arab countries' foreign affairs ministers to address the events resulting from Iranian actions in Kurdistan.

After the videoconference, Ahmed Abulgueit, the secretary of the Arab League, confirmed the "categorical rejection and condemnation" of the attack claimed by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard against an Israeli Mossad base in Erbil.

Abulgueit asserted that the Arab League "clearly and unequivocally condemns the violation of Iraq's sovereignty and previous incidents," emphasizing that Arab countries "should deal with their neighbors based on the principle of good neighborliness and aspire to reciprocal treatment."

IMPORTANT: There is a sudden revival of ISIS in the region, and Iraqi security officials now say the US is facilitating this. ISIS is being primed by the US to act as foot soldiers in its war against the Resistance Axis. #Iraq #Syria #Iran #Gaza https://t.co/cqudgS0ont — Sharmine Narwani (@snarwani) January 17, 2024

He also called for total solidarity with the Iraqi government, offering support for "any measures it takes to preserve the country's sovereignty and security."

Abulgueit warned against a trend to expand the war in the Middle East in a way that exposes the security of the region and its people to extreme danger.

On Monday, Iran launched missile attacks on targets of the Islamic State (ISIS) and Zionist spies in Syria and Iraq. This action was justified as a just punishment for the perpetrators of the Kerman bombing, which resulted in the death of 94 people.

The Iranian missile attack took place amid regional tension caused by the Israeli offensive against Gaza and the actions of the Houthies in the Red Sea.