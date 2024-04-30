The Argentine Congress Approves Milei's Omnibus Law

It declares public emergency in administrative, economic, financial, and energy matters for one year.

"The Bases and Starting Points Law for the Freedom of Argentines," known as the "Omnibus Law," proposed by President Javier Milei, was approved in general on Tuesday in the Argentine Chamber of Deputies by 142 votes in favor, 106 against, and 5 abstentions.

The norm received general approval. Now it must be debated by chapters - not by articles, as happened in February when it failed during its first attempt at parliamentary processing.

After the eventual approval of the text, the 'omnibus law' would go to the Senate for review in the Upper House, where "Freedom Advances", Milei's far-right party, is also in the minority and where it already suffered rejection of its decree of necessity and urgency.

The ruling party received support from Republican Proposal - the party of former Argentine President Mauricio Macri - as well as the vast majority of the Radical Civic Union (UCR) and We Make Federal Coalition (dissenting Peronism).

Milei’s Austerity Is Devastating Argentina

Shock therapy is pushing more people into poverty.https://t.co/w9u7ynHxYq. — BBBB (@Photo59Smart) April 30, 2024

The Bases and Starting Points Law for the Freedom of Argentines, known as the 'omnibus law' due to the number of articles and the magnitude of the reforms it proposes, is the tool with which Milei's Executive intends to deregulate the economy and reduce the weight of the State.

The Omnibus Law gives Milei special powers to manage a public emergency in administrative, economic, financial, and energy matters for one year.

After the parliamentary failure in February, the ruling party opened intense negotiations with the so-called 'dialoguing' opposition to bridge positions with a view to the approval of this text.