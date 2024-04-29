Argentine Transport Workers Announce Strike Against Milei

The new fiscal rules will affect single workers with an annual gross salary of about US$2,000 and married workers earning about US$2,570.

Juan Carlos Schmid, the secretary of the Union of Dock and Beacon Workers (DRAGYBAL), announced that on May 6th, Argentine workers will carry out a strike affecting all air, land, port, and maritime transportation activities in protest against fiscal policies.

This action will take place just three days before the call for the second general strike made by the General Confederation of Labor (CGT) to demonstrate deep opposition to the severe austerity policies implemented by the far-right President Javier Milei.

Additionally, the Union of Oil and Soybean Workers (SOEA) in San Lorenzo, where one of Argentina's largest agro-export ports is located, will begin an indefinite strike on Monday against Milei's income tax and labor reforms.

"The indefinite strike will affect 80 percent of the oil mills. It will begin after the opening of the Parliamentary session that will address income tax and labor reform," SOEA said.

This mobilization adds to the strike also announced for the same day nationwide by state workers responsible for food sanitary quality (SENASA), which could impact the shipments of flour and soybean oil, essential products in the nation's exports.

These upheavals condemn one of the most controversial points of the fiscal package, which foresees the reinstatement of the fourth category of income tax.

The new fiscal procedures will affect single workers with an annual gross salary of about US$2,000 and married workers with two children earning about US$2,570.