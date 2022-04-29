The Al-Quds Day Honors the Struggle of the Palestinian People

Iranian Leader Khomeini established this celebration, which uses the Arabic name for Jerusalem, to let the world know that Palestine was not alone.

Thousands of Iranians took to the streets to show support for the Palestinian cause on the Al-Quds Day, which marks the last Friday of the Ramadan.

Citizens marched along pre-determined routes across over 900 cities and villages nationwide. Some participants held pro-Palestine posters while others chanted anti-Israel and anti-United States slogans.

“The movement you see today is a symbol of the unity of the Islamic ummah against the Zionist regime. We believe it is certain that Quds (the Arabic name for Jerusalem) will be liberated,” Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi stated.

He lamented that the events marking Al-Quds Day had to be suspended in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19 restrictions, which prevented large gatherings.

At least 22 people had to be taken to the hospital after Israeli police raided Palestinians at Al Aqsa mosque compound on Quds Day, celebrated to show solidarity with Palestine on the last Friday of every. Ramadan pic.twitter.com/5qZAZRWkDw — TRT World (@trtworld) April 29, 2022

Iranian Revolution Leader Ruhollah Khomeini established Al-Quds Day to let the world know that Palestine was not alone. He also established the "Quds Force," an overseas battalion of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) that seeks to force the Zionist regime to respect the rights of Palestinians.

“Palestinians have come to the truth that they cannot conquer their security and independence through peaceful negotiations any more,” the IRGC Commander-In-Chief Hossein Salami acknowledged.

Israel has repeatedly threatened the Iranian government with military action over this position and the nuclear program it develops to counteract U.S. sanctions.