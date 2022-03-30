Iran Says to Seriously Boost Ties With Neighbors

On Wednesday, the Iranian foreign minister said that Iran is seriously determined to boost its relations with its neighbors as one of its foreign policy priorities.

According to the Iranian Foreign Ministry's website, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks in a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov on the sidelines of a gathering of foreign ministers of Afghanistan's neighbors in China.

He said Iran and Russia must use their capacities to expand cooperation with each other.



Amir-Abdollahian also stressed that Iran rejects the imposition of unilateral sanctions on countries.



The Russian foreign minister expressed his country's willingness to enhance cooperation with Iran, saying Moscow attaches particular importance to relations with Tehran.



Among the other issues discussed in the meeting were Afghanistan's latest developments and increasing bilateral cooperation regarding the situation in the country, acceleration of Iran's membership in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, and the latest developments in the Vienna talks on the revival of the 2015 nuclear deal, according to the Iranian Foreign Ministry.