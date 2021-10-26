Ten Sudanese Killed In Protests Against Military Coup

While State terrorism was deployed against citizens, Armed Forces Commander Al-Burhan on Tuesday vowed to achieve democratic transition in Sudan.

On Tuesday, the Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA) denounced that 10 people were killed and 140 citizens injured during the demonstrations against the coup.

The murdered citizens were hit by gunfire from the Rapid Support Forces Army, a former militia accused of crimes against humanity in Darfur and currently used as a regular military corps, as reported by the SPA, an organization which led the demonstrations that overthrew Omar al Bashi in April 2019.

While State terrorism was deployed against the protesters, General Commander of the Sudanese Armed Forces Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan on Tuesday vowed to achieve democratic transition in Sudan and preserve the December Revolution.

"We want to correct the path of the transition and what we did is not a military coup," he said, adding that "the coming government will be a pure civilian government comprising of national competencies and will not include any partisans."

The Armed Forces Commander also promised that the extraordinary control measures would be lifted as soon as the rule institutions are formed.

"The state of emergency is not meant to restrict freedom, whether press freedom or others," Al-Burhan said, adding that the Internet and communication services would gradually resume.

On Monday, the military declared a state of emergency across the country, dissolved the transitional Sovereign Council and the government, and relieved the state governors. Since then, demonstrators have taken to the street in Khartoum, rejecting the measures announced by Al-Burhan and demanding a civilian government.