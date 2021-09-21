Government of Sudan Confirms Defeat of Coup Attempt

The Government of Sudan confirmed today that the Army foiled an attempted coup d'état after arresting a group of 18 soldiers involved in this action.

The Minister of Information of the transitional executive, Hamza Boul, said in a statement that after the serious incident the situation is under complete control in the capital and the rest of the country, reported the Sudan Tribune.

Army spokesman Tahir Abu Haja said that among those arrested were soldiers of the Armored Corps, which is based in the suburb of Shagara, south of Khartoum.

According to media reports, citing government sources, the assaults were aimed, among other objectives, at overthrowing the transitional government.

Since the first successful coup in Togo in 1960, Africa has seen more than 200 coup attempts and nearly half have been successful. Sudan has had the most with 15 - five of them successful. Today's coup attempt in Sudan just happened a few hours ago.(Source BBC) pic.twitter.com/3mJECCWt74 — Mollel (@jmollel) September 21, 2021

In order to strengthen the executive branch, various political and social sectors had previously asked the authorities to provide further security to the exisiting structures of power, including the Legislative Council, the Constitutional Court and the High Prosecutorial Council.

In Sudan, tensions increased after the fall on April 11, 2019 of then President Omar Hassan Al-Bashir, who yielded to popular and military pressures in the midst of massive demonstrations motivated, among other causes, by the high cost of living.