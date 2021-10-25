Sudan Dawns Amid New Coup D’Etat

On Monday, the Chairman of Sudan's Sovereign Council Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan declared a state of emergency across the country, and dissolved the transitional sovereign council and the government.

The decision was made hours after acting Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, members of the Transitional Sovereignty Council's civilian component and several ministers were arrested by joint military forces, Sudan's Ministry of Information and Communications said earlier in the day.

Since the announcement of foiling a coup attempt on Sept. 21, the tensions between the military and their civilian partners in the transitional government have continued to escalate. Sudan is ruled amid a 39-month transitional period under a transitional government of military and civilian elements, which was established after the ouster of former President Omar al-Bashir in April 2019. The transitional period is set to be followed by elections to form a new government.

On Monday, Arab League (AL) Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul-Gheit voiced deep concerns over the latest developments in this African country and called on all the Sudanese parties to abide by the constitutional document signed in 2019.

Sudanese Prime Minister Dr. Abdullah Hamdouk to the coup criminals "It would be easier for me to sacrifice my life than to sacrifice the principles of the Sudanese people's revolution".

"There are no problems that couldn't be solved via dialogue. It is important to respect all the deals and decisions that have been agreed upon over the transitional period until running the elections in the scheduled times," he said, adding that it is also important to refrain from any measures that would disrupt the transitional period and stability in Sudan.

The Sudanese capital, Khartoum, has since the early hours of Monday witnessed military steps that culminated in the arrest of several ministers and other civilian leaders. Since Oct. 16, a group defecting from the Forces of Freedom and Change alliance (FFC) has launched an open sit-in in front of the presidential palace, demanding the dissolution of the government.

The FFC, which represents the civilian component in the ruling coalition, rejects the dissolution of the government and accuses the defectors of attempting to jeopardize the democratic transition and support the military to turn against the revolution.