Ten Injured After a Float Crashed in a Rally Against Moise

Since Feb. 8, Haitians have been protesting daily against the government led by Jovenel Moise.

Ten people were injured on Sunday when a musical float crashed during a peaceful demonstration that was carried out by thousands of Haitians demanding the resignation of President Jovenel Moise.

The accident occurred near the Canape-Vert square in Port-au-Prince, as reported by local Radio Tele Zenith (RTZ), which added that two journalists, political leader Rene Civil, and an evangelical pastor are among the injured.

Carrying white T-shirts and flags, citizens denounced the climate of insecurity that is spreading terror in their country. Images of young women offering flowers to several policemen during the demonstration have spread on social networks.

In cities such as Jacmel and Les Cayes, demonstrations against Moise were also registered. There, citizens vowed to remain in the streets until their demands are fully met.

“We, the young people, are the path to liberation of Haiti. We will continue fighting until we regain sovereign status because we know it is the americans, foreign powers, and the UN who are supporting President Jovenel Moise... i know that our resources interest them” https://t.co/B5SbVuS8Yk — �� (@noname) February 25, 2021

Social and political organizations demand that Moise leave the presidency immediately to make way for a transitional government because they consider that his period expired on Feb. 7.

A day later, the opposition appointed Judge Joseph Mecene Jean Louis as Interim President. The Moise regime, however, reacted by dismissing the judge, a controversial decision since the Constitution enshrines the inviolability of judges.

Since then, there have been daily protests in Port-au-Prince. Amid the ongoing crisis, Moise is promoting a referendum to vote on the new Constitution. The opposition, however, does not support his project.