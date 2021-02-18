Haiti's Opposition-Appointed President Pledges Elections

Joseph Mécène, Dean of the Court of Cassation of Haiti, has represented the opposition since February 7, when he was named the head of a transitional government, also parallel to the Moïse administration.

The interim president appointed by Haitian opposition Joseph Mécène pledged on Thursday to hold "honest and credible elections" during his mandate. This as president Jovenel Moïse refuses to leave despite widespread social unrest.

"The specific tasks set out in the January 30 agreement: the organization of elections, the National Sovereign Conference, the strengthening of the judiciary, constitutional reform, the restoration of security, and all other actions for stability," recalled Mécène via Twitter pointing out his agenda.



Les chantiers spécifiques consignés dans l’accord du 30 janvier: l’organisation des élections, la conférence nationale souveraine, le renforcement du pouvoir judiciaire, la réforme constitutionnelle, le rétablissement de la sécurité et toutes autres actions pour la stabilité. — Joseph Mécène Jean-Louis (@PrezidanDayiti) February 17, 2021

Mécène, Dean of the Court of Cassation of Haiti, had represented the opposition since February 7, when he was named the head of a transitional government, parallel to the Moïse administration. His designation was the latest move to pressure Moïse to resign while he insists on clinging to power until 2022.

On the other hand, the United Nations Integrated Office in Haiti said that it supports an electoral process, but dialogue must be held between all parties. If the opposition plans move forward, constitutional reform will occur in April and the general election in September 2021.

