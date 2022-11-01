Bolivian Conservatives Yearn for a Coup: President Arce Warns

This Andean country is "once again threatened by those who, unable to contribute to democracy, bet on confrontation and violence," he denounced.

On Tuesday, Bolivian President Luis Arce warned that conservative politicians who seek to repeat a coup d'état are fomenting violence in the Santa Cruz's civic strike.

"Today, Bolivia is once again threatened by those who, unable to contribute to democracy, bet on confrontation and violence," he denounced.

"Only the People have an authentic democratic conviction because they know that they are the majority," Arce said during the inauguration ceremony of the new military commanders.

"The place of the Armed Forces is with its people, who have expressed their will to live together in peace and democracy. Their obligation is to defend the legally constituted government," Arce said.

LA MARCHA DE SAN JULIAN CON DESTINO A SANTA CRUZ



Marcha de los pobladores del municipio de San Julián se encaminan, en marcha pacífica, hacia Santa Cruz de la Sierra, en contra del Paro Cívico y exige la renuncia del gobernador de Santa Cruz, Luis Fernando Camacho. pic.twitter.com/ZMMQK0e0Hy — BoliviaLibre ������ (@BoliviaLibreNow) November 1, 2022

The tweet reads, "San Julian's residents march peacefully towards Santa Cruz de la Sierra. They are against the civic strike and demand the resignation of Santa Cruz governor Luis Fernando Camacho."

The Socialist leader then recalled that the far-right politicians consider that a country has democracy "only when the majority of Bolivians give in to their interests."

Over the last months, Santa Cruz governor Luis Fernando Camacho and other conservatives have been promoting the regional strike to demand that the Population and Housing Census be carried out in 2023, even though the Arce administration scheduled it for 2024.

Presidential spokesman Jorge Richter reiterated that the Bolivian government is willing to immediately start a dialogue that allows the social actors to agree on a date for the census.