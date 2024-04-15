Teachers Protest Against the State of Militarization in Ecuador

The teachers, from 21 universities in different municipalities of Ecuador, consider the measures and Noboa as an act of "militarization".

In Quito, a group of 150 teachers gathered in front of the Ministry of Education to protest against the state of armed conflict decreed 100 days ago by President Daniel Noboa.

In his words, the state of armed conflict results in the repression of racism and the generation of more violence, much more than what the measure of force tries to avoid.

Teachers say that the problems of insecurity will not be solved, "by arming, generating more violence, succumbing to arbitrariness and disrespect for human rights".

The text reads,

One hundred days after the declaration of armed conflict, 150 teachers from 21 universities signed a manifesto rejecting the militarization policy, which they describe as repressive and racist, implemented by the government of Daniel Noboa

"The complex solutions we need are to demand other policies and other approaches that allow us to rebuild the links, also from the point of view of education," they said in a statement.

For the protesters, an example of this mismanagement of the solution is what happened with Jorge Glass, "the government has taken the policy of militarization and repressive force as the only way out," they say.

The state of internal armed conflict was decreed by Daniel Noboa as a solution to the violence generated by the criminal gangs operating in the country, which have been declared as terrorists.