Tanzanian President Announces Cabinet Reshuffle

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation will be led by a woman, Liberata Mulamula, a seasoned diplomat.

Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu Hassan on Wednesday announced the appointment of new finance minister and foreign minister in a cabinet reshuffle.

Announcing the reshuffle shortly after the swearing-in of Vice President Philip Mpango at Chamwino State House in the capital Dodoma, Hassan appointed Mwigulu Nchemba as Finance Minister to replace Mpango. Prior to the new appointment, Nchemba was the Minister of Constitutional and Legal Affairs.

The president also appointed Liberata Mulamula as the new Foreign Affairs Minister. Mulamula, a seasoned diplomat, replaced Palamagamba Kabudi who becomes the new Minister of Constitutional and Legal Affairs.

Mpango was appointed as vice president by President Hassan on Tuesday before the parliament endorsed him.

President Hassan appointed Mpango as vice president to fill the post that fell vacant after she was sworn in as president following the death of former President John Magufuli on March 17.

Hassan also appointed Hussein Yahya Katanga, Tanzania's Ambassador to Japan, as the new Chief Secretary, replacing Bashiru Ally.