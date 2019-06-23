Tanzania's Government Reintroduces Tampon Tax, Sparks Anger

Even members of the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) party called for the tax exemption to remain.

A decision by Tanzania's government to reintroduce a tax on sanitary pads and tampons has angered women in the country, with one activist on Sunday saying it would have "heavy consequences" for women.

Taxes on female sanitary products - which are basic necessities - have come under increasing scrutiny across the globe, and Tanzania in 2018 decided to join those nations scrapping Value Added Tax on pads and tampons. However, the tax was re-introduced during the unveiling of this year's budget last week.

"When we scrapped this tax the whole world applauded. And many countries followed suit. And now we want to take a step backward," Opposition lawmaker Zitto Kabwe said, urging the government to better control the sale of female sanitary products.

Finance Minister Philip Mpango claimed that removing the tax was counter-productive, as retailers had not lowered their prices in the past year. "Are 12 months really enough to do an evaluation?" telling parliament on Friday that the government had acted too fast.

"The government freely distributes condoms used by some to commit adultery. Why can't it give these pads freely to students," said lawmaker Goodluck Mlinga, adding that "the high rate of school failures by girls in rural areas is largely due to their absence during their menstrual cycle."

Meanwhile, on social media, a campaign has been launched under the hashtag #PediBilaKodi (pads without tax, in Swahili).

"Menstruation is not a luxury or a choice. Tell the government and parliament we want pads without tax," wrote Tanzanian activist Maria Sarungi Tsehai on Twitter.

In another move which sparked anger amongst Tanzanian women, a tax of 25 percent was placed on imported wigs and hair extensions, while a tax of 10 percent was imposed on those made locally.