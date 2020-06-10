Tanzania s COVID Free by 'God’s Will': President Maghufuli

Tanzania’s health authorities said no positive cases for COVID-19 have been reported over the last six weeks, so the unofficial toll is superior to official reports of 509.

Tanzania’s President John Magufuli Sunday affirmed his nation is COVID-19 free due to prayer powers.

“Coronavirus in our country has been removed by the powers of God,” Magufuli declared at a church service in Dodoma, Tanzania’s capital.

Tanzania’s health authorities said no positive cases for COVID-19 have been reported over the last six weeks, so the unofficial toll is superior to official reports of 509. The last official report occurred on April 29.

The president lauded the congregants for not wearing precautionary masks and explained that government-non-approved masks could be COVID-19 infected.

Tanzania president Magufuli says some of the testing kits donated to Africa are fake. He says animal, bird and fruit samples secretly sent to the National lab returned positive for the coronavirus - including a bird, a goat and pawpaw. pic.twitter.com/Ze9e0MKODw — Ahmed Mohamed ((ASMALi)) (@Asmali77) May 3, 2020



Magufuli frequently expressed his conviction that the pandemic is an economic sabotage strategy against his nation, underestimating COVID-19 harm and health consequences. He has also claimed his son is COVID-19 free after drinking a mixture of ginger and lemonade.

As local news media reported, the president has fired health officials undermining the health authorities and refused to implement restrictions against movements.

“Now we have corona. They said bodies would be lying on the streets in Africa. But they did not know God loves Tanzania,” Magufuli said after he explained how Tanzania avoided Zika and Ebola outbreaks by silencing warning experts.

“We prayed for three days and the coronavirus is finished,” he added. Later on his allocution, Magufuli admitted there are four COVID-19 cases among the 60 million population.