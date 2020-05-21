Tanzania: Schools to Reopen on June 1rst

The President alleged the number of COVID-19 cases have dropped in the African nation so several activities could restart.

Tanzania’s President John Pombe Magufuli announced on May 20 that schools, universities, and other academic institutions will reopen on June 1rst.

“I plan to open colleges so our students can keep up. But I also plan on us as a nation to allow sport to continue because the sport is one of the most entertaining activities for Tanzanians,” Magufuli said. Tanzanian government ceased learning activities in March after the coronavirus outbreak and implemented a partial lockdown.

The mandatary alleged COVID-19 cases dropped in the African nation so several activities could restart. As of May 21, Tanzanian authorities have not reported new cases or deaths due to the virus, but foreign information sources located in Tanzania, insist the government have not conveyed the real toll.

Magufuli also announced international flights to resume and assured airlines have booked flights for August. As the chief of state said, arriving travelers will not be isolated or under a quarantine period, instead, they will be temperature tested only.

“There are airlines who have been touring tourists until the eighth of the month. Flights are packed for Tanzania to begin exploring… They come because they know the truth is coming. After all, Tanzania is beautiful,” Magufuli stated. He added lockdown would be harmful to the national economy.

"We cannot allow the coronavirus to rule, our God will rule. We have had diseases like AIDS ... but we have not allowed them to rule us. If we don´t make our economy go up, even wages will not pay, even donations will not be made,” Magufuli said.

So far, Tanzania registered 509 positive cases, 21 deaths, and 183 recoveries.