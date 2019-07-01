Syrian Oil Sector Losses Outstrip $14 Billion

Total direct and indirect damages in the Syrian oil sector have reached $14.55bn from 2011 to the first quarter of 2019, according to the Euphrates National Oil Company.

Oil impairments amounted to $332m during the first quarter of 2019.



The Al-Watan newspaper reported that the al-Omar and al-Tanak oil fields, located east of the Euphrates River, are being systematically robbed by US-supported armed militias.



According to the Al-Watan report, the Oil Company's 2019 annual oil production plan is seven thousand (7000) barrels per day.



The Syrian government denounced to the UN that the 'international coalition' led by Washington deliberately bombed and destroyed all Syrian oil infrastructure under the pretext of fighting Daesh.



Before the 2011 war, Syria produced over 380 000 oil barrels per day but unfortunately, this figure scaled down to zero in the first years of the war.