Israel Bombs Southern Syria After Alleged Rocket Attack: 3 Killed

“We will not tolerate any firing into our territory and we will respond with great force to any aggression against us,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement.

The Israeli military said on Sunday that its aircraft struck Syrian Army targets after rockets allegedly were fired into the occupied Golan Heights.

Syrian state media said that the Israeli attack killed three soldiers and wounded seven others in rural Damascus.

The Israeli military said it struck Syrian artillery and aerial defense batteries in retaliation for Saturday’s firing of two rockets at the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

An Israeli military spokeswoman said it was still unclear who had fired the rockets but the Syrian Army was held responsible for any attack launched from Syrian territory.

On Monday, Israel’s military said it attacked a Syrian anti-aircraft position that had fired on one of its warplanes, and Syrian state media said a soldier had been killed in the incident.