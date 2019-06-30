Syrian Air Defenses Engage Rocket Attacks in Damascus and Homs

According to the Syrian army, the missiles are of Israeli origin and were launched from the Lebanese airspace.

Syrian air defenses have engaged missile attacks in the vicinity of the Syrian capital of Damascus as well as Homs, managing to shoot down a number of rockets, Syrian State News Agency (SANA) reported on Sunday.

No casualties have been immediately reported, but, according to SANA several civilians were slightly injured and a number of houses on the outskirts of west Damascus suffered material damage in the town of Sahnaya.

According to the Syrian army, the missiles are of Israeli origin and were launched from the Lebanese airspace. Israel jets were spotted making low-altitude flights around the time of the incident, according to local news outlets Al-Mayadeen and Al-Masdar News.

More pics, some missiles hit Mazzeh airbase in Damascus city. pic.twitter.com/4pftpOAgTK — H.K ���� (@Ibra_Joudeh) June 30, 2019

At least three projectiles were successfully intercepted, the army has claimed. Although the airstrikes did hit Mezzeh Airport, Jamraya (research center), Sahnaya, and Darayya.

Israeli attacks on Syrian territory are nothing new. On June 11, Israeli forces carried out an attack against the Syrian military in southern Syria. While, on June 2, an Israeli airstrike against the Syrian T-4 airbase near the northern city of Homs killed one Syrian soldier and wounded two more and destroyed much of the SAA equipment at the site.