Israel Bombs Syrian Army in Southern Syria

Israel has hit the Syrian government's bases on three occasions this month, killing about ten soldiers in the provinces of Damascus, Homs, and Daraa.

The Israeli forces carried out a new attack against the Syrian military in southern Syria last night, state-owned SANA reported.

The SANA report claimed that the Israeli forces fired several missiles towards the town of Tal Al-Harra in Syria’s Daraa province.

The Syrian military reportedly intercepted several Israeli projectiles as they attempted to hit their bases in Tal Al-Harra last night, SANA added.

The mountaintop, which gives a commanding view of the region as far as the Golan Heights and the Hauran, was recaptured from al-Nusra by the Syrian Arab Army in July 2018. The area now reportedly harbors an air defense base.

Last week, Israel alleged a projectile from Syria was fired into the Golan Heights. While Israel did not respond right away, last night’s attack was believed to be retaliatory.

Israeli attacks on Syrian territory are nothing new. An Israeli airstrike against the Syrian T-4 airbase near the northern city of Homs last week killed one Syrian soldier and wounded two more and destroyed much of the SAA equipment at the site, Sputnik reported.

Throughout May, Israel has attacked Quneitra, a province near Tel Al-Harrah, as well as the region surrounding Damascus.