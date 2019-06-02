Israel Attacks Syrian T-4 Airbase in Homs, One Killed and Two Injured

"Our air defense met Israeli aggression and destroyed two missiles that targeted the airport...an ammunition warehouse and other buildings were also damaged," a military source told SANA.

Syrian air defenses on Sunday intercepted an Israeli attack on the Syrian Arab Air Force Tiyas Airbase located in the Homs Governorate. At least one soldier has been killed and two others injured, according to state-media agency SANA.

This latest attack comes hours after the Israeli military stated that its aircraft struck Syrian Army targets on Sunday after rockets allegedly were fired into the occupied Golan Heights. That strike killed three soldiers and wounded seven others in rural Damascus.

An Israeli military spokeswoman said it was still unclear who had fired the rockets but the Syrian Army was held responsible for any attack launched from Syrian territory.

“We will not tolerate any firing into our territory and we will respond with great force to any aggression against us,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement.