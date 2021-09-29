Russia-Turkey Summit to Discuss Syria, and Bilateral Issues

The Kremlin Press Secretary explained that Wednesday's dialogue in Sochi, on the shores of the Black Sea, will also include bilateral relations and the review of joint projects in economy and trade, of interest to both nations.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Wednesday will discuss a wide range of issues in a meeting in Sochi, included the situation in Syria, Afghanistan and Libya, the Kremlin announced.

In recent remarks, the Russian Press Secretary for the Presidency, Dmitry Peskov, noted that the terrorist actions in the city of Idlib pose a great danger to Syria, so that the issue is part of the agenda of the Russian-Turkish summit.

He warned that the challenges in that territory interfere with the resettlement process in Syria and recalled that in the most difficult and dangerous moments, both presidents showed political will and found the negotiation potential to reach agreements.

For Peskov, Putin and Erdoğan “maintain very good relations of trust and work and with a predisposition to engage in serious negotiations.”

The last working meeting between Putin and Erdoğan took place in March 2020 in Moscow. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the bilateral exchanges were held over the phone or through video conferencing.