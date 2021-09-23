Syria Deems Israel’s Nuclear Arsenal a Regional & Global Threat

The Syrian's United Nations permanent representative remarked that Israel's stance outside global nuclear treaties is sustained by the unconditional support of the United States.

Syria's UN permanent representative, Hassan Khaddour, denounced Wednesday that Israel's aggressive behavior and nuclear arsenal outside the Comprehensive Safeguards Agreements (CSA) framework represent a regional and global threat.

"The aggression of the Israeli occupier against Syrian sovereignty in 2007 was used as a platform to attack Syria, which was the victim of that aggression. It aimed to distort Syria's image and exert political pressure on it," denounced Khaddour, during the 65th session of the General Conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), seated in the Austrian capital.

The ambassador remarked that the Zionist regime should recognize its responsibility for this aggression, and consequently, the IAEA should initiate inspection missions to the Israeli atomic energy agency.

The unyielding pressure Iran has come under to allow the IAEA to monitor its own nuclear energy program in its proper context is a sign of abject hypocrisy and double standards used by the West and the US. https://t.co/0CAHj5Cwo8 — Amer Al-bayya (@BayyaAmer) September 16, 2021

The Syrian diplomat also criticized Israel's refusal to adhere to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and any other agreement promoted by international organizations to patent the disarmament of weapons of mass destruction.

In this regard, Khaddour pointed out that Israel's position outside these agreements responds to the unconditional support by the United States, a country with an evident double standard policy on this issue; and maintained that his nation has complied with its obligations and requests for these agreements on time.

For this reason, Khaddour urgently demanded an international response to take practical measures for Tel Aviv's signing of the NPT. He also called for establishing a nuclear and WMD-free zone in the West Asian region, taking into account the other countries' commitment to achieving this goal.

Likewise, within the framework of the IAEA, the high official called for the immediate cessation of the unilateral coercive economic measures imposed on Syria by some of its member states; at the same time, he pondered Iran's compliance with its commitments related to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action linked to the nuclear agreement.

Outside the NPT signed in 1970, Israel developed nuclear weapons with technological support from the United States, France, the United Kingdom, and Germany. Its position prevents IAEA inspectors from accessing its nuclear reactors.