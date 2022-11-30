Suicide Attack in Pakistan Leaves 2 Dead and 24 Injured

The blast was carried out after the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militant group decided to terminate a ceasefire with the Pakistani government

A suicide blast hit a police truck on Wednesday in Quetta, the provincial capital of Pakistan's southwest Balochistan province, killing two people and leaving 24 others injured.

Deputy Inspector General of Quetta police Ghulam Azfar Mahesar said that a suicide bomber exploded his explosive-laden rickshaw near a truck of the Balochistan constabulary in the Baleli area of Quetta.

The impact of the blast toppled the vehicle and pushed it into a ditch beside the road, leaving one policeman dead and 20 others injured, said the officer, adding that the blast also hit two other civilian vehicles and killed one civilian and injured four others.

The police, security forces and rescue teams rushed to the site and shifted the bodies and injured to a nearby hospital.

��‍☠️������Terrorist attack in Pakistan



In Quetta city,Pakistan's province of Balochistan,5 people lost their lives and 20 were injured



According to preliminary data,a suicide bomber set off an improvised explosive device near a polio vaccination site, which was supervised by police pic.twitter.com/fJaPablMp9 — AZ �������� (@AZgeopolitics) November 30, 2022

The police forces were going to provide security to polio vaccination teams when they were attacked. The initial investigation found that around 25 kg explosives were used in the blast.

The police and security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a search operation in the region.

The banned Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has claimed responsibility for the attack. The blast was carried out after the militant group decided to terminate a ceasefire with the Pakistani government and wowed to start attacks in the South Asian country.