Pakistan: COVID-19 Vaccination Campaign To Inoculate Children

Pakistan launched a COVID-19 vaccination campaign on Monday for children aged five to 11 in order to inoculate a maximum number of individuals to control the spread of the disease, the country's health ministry said.

In the first phase of the campaign, children will be vaccinated in the selected districts of the country's southern Sindh and eastern Punjab provinces along with the federal capital Islamabad, according to a statement released by the ministry.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony here, Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel said that vaccinators would be going door to door in communities to vaccinate a maximum number of children in the country.

Patel said that children will be vaccinated after approval from their parents.