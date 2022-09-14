54 Killed, 6 Injured in Floods in Pakistan in 24 Hours

Additionally, 1,755,281 houses have been destroyed, while an estimated 908,137 livestock animals have perished in the floods.

On Tuesday evening, Pakistan's National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) confirmed that 54 people were killed and six others injured in heavy monsoon rain-triggered flash floods over the last 24 hours.

According to a report released by the NDMA, 18 children and 10 women were among those who lost their lives in separate flood-related incidents.

The southern Sindh province was the worst-hit region with 44 killed, followed by the Balochistan province which reported eight deaths with six others injured.

Moreover, 4,453 houses were destroyed and 24,869 livestock animals perished in different parts of Pakistan. The total death toll in Pakistan from this season's monsoon rains and floods since mid-June has risen to around 1,481 along with 12,748 injured.

In Pakistan, catastrophic floods create a desperate need for food and safe drinking water pic.twitter.com/gbUd2vHInP — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) September 14, 2022

The NDMA further added that 179,281 people have been rescued and 541,134 others are currently living in camps.

Rescue and relief operations by the NDMA, other government organizations, volunteers and non-governmental organizations were underway in the flood-hit areas.