Sudan's Framework Agreement Could Offer Way Out of Uncertainty

Since 2021, over 900 people have been killed and many more injured in violent conflicts in the states of Blue Nile, West Kordofan and Central Darfur.

The signing of a framework agreement in Sudan could signal a way out of the country's political uncertainty and insecurity, Volker Perthes, head of the United Nations Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan, said on Wednesday.

"The framework agreement now offers a path to realize the aspirations of Sudan's youth, women and men," he addressed a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting in the capital Khartoum via video link.

Perthes said the document could lay the groundwork for a final accord and the formation of a civilian government to better address the country's security, humanitarian and economic needs over two years.

"It will also allow for resumption of peace talks with movements that have yet to make peace with the government and for the restoration of broad-based international support to Sudan," he said, adding that the agreement must address "critical contentious issues."

They include security sector reform and the merger of fighting forces, transitional justice and the implementation of the Juba Peace Agreement signed in 2020 by the transitional government and opposition groups.

Meanwhile, UN teams in Sudan have already begun coordinating with the international community to ensure a "package" of support for a new transitional period.

WATCH: #BNNSudan Reports



At least 200 people have been killed in communal violence sparked by a land dispute in Sudan's Blue Nile region this week, according to witnesses.



Blue Nile Governor Ahmed al-Omda Badi imposed an overnight curfew in the town of Wed al-Mahi on... pic.twitter.com/nINWLE0Te0 — Gurbaksh Singh Chahal (@gchahal) October 24, 2022

Despite encouraging political progress, Perthes warned that "challenges and spoilers" could still derail it.

The envoy noted that a sufficiently inclusive process could safeguard against those seeking to undermine the process. In addition, meaningful participation of women and youth will be crucial to the success of the political process.

He also briefed on the humanitarian situation since 2021, saying that more than 900 people have been killed and many more injured in violent conflicts in the states of Blue Nile, West Kordofan and Central Darfur. An estimated 15.8 million Sudanese will require aid in 2023, an increase of 1.5 million over 2018.

On Monday, Sudan's military and civilian leaders signed a political framework agreement to end the political impasse and institute a two-year transitional civilian authority.

The deal establishes four levels of authority -- the legislative council, the sovereign council, the council of ministers, and the judicial councils and independent commissions.