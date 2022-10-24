UN Condemns Killing of a Sudanese on Eve of Coup Anniversary

The coup that took place on Oct. 25, 2021 was a severe setback for the democratic process that Sudan was experiencing.

On Monday, the United Nations condemned the repression against a pro-democracy protest in Khartoum on Sunday, on the eve of the anniversary of the 2021 coup in Sudan.

The "Tripartite Mechanism", made up of the United Nations, the African Union and the Intergovernmental Authority for Development in East Africa (IGAD), lamented the murder of Issa Omer al Bahy, a young Sudanese. It also demanded a credible investigation into the protester's death "to ensure that the perpetrators are held accountable."

According to the Central Committee of Sudan Doctors, the young man was killed by security forces whose brutality has left 118 dead in the pro-democracy protests that have been taking place every week after the coup.

The Tripartite Mechanism, which has been mediating between the different Sudanese actors to end the political crisis, recalled that the latest civilian lives lost "are stark reminders of the urgent need for a solution that can finally end the stalemate in the country."

Next Tuesday will mark one year since the #SudanCoup.



Despite all the killings, torture and violence anti-coup resistance continues to take place across #Sudan ����, even to this very day. pic.twitter.com/KcscF2BW0d — Thomas van Linge (@ThomasVLinge) October 21, 2022

It also urged the different actors to form a "legitimate government", to restore security and constitutional order, guarantee the protection of civilians, and called for justice for the victims and their families.

"Since the coup that took place on Oct. 25, 2021, the Mechanism has urged the security forces to exercise maximum restraint and protect the rights of protesters to freedom of expression, association and peaceful assembly," it added.

The coup was a severe setback for the democratic process that Sudan was experiencing, but also for its fragile economy since the U.S. suspended US$700 million in aid for this country.