South Sudan: Violence Against Civilians Decreases

The United Nations continues to safeguard communities by creating zones of protection in identified conflict hotspots.

On Wednesday, the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) reported a 60 percent decrease in violent incidents against civilians and a 23 percent decrease in civilian victims in the third quarter of 2022 compared with the same period of 2021.

The UNMISS Human Rights Division said at least 745 civilians were subjected to killing, injury, abduction, and conflict-related sexual violence between July and Sept. By comparison, there were 922 civilian victims in Q2 2022 and 969 in the Q1 2021.

Upper Nile and Warrap States were most affected by the violence, accounting for more than half of the victims recorded during the reporting period. Conventional parties to the conflict were responsible for a majority of the civilian casualties in the reporting period.

UN peacekeepers continue to safeguard communities by creating zones of protection in identified conflict hotspots with the recent deployment of peacekeepers to Twic County in Warrap State, engaging authorities, youth, and women leaders to quell hostilities along the boundary with the Abyei Administrative Area.

Nicholas Haysom, the special representative of the UN Secretary-General for South Sudan, said the mission continues to support peace processes across the country by engaging in preventive political and community consultations at the local, state and national levels.

He stressed that they are encouraged by the reduction in violence against civilians, noting that human rights abuse still remains widespread in the country.

The UNMISS called on the South Sudanese government to fulfill all of its obligations, including upholding the human rights of all South Sudanese so that people can fully benefit from the dividends of peace.