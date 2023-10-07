Israeli Airstrikes in Gaza Leave 198 Killed and 1,610 Injured

President Abbas emphasized the right of the Palestinian people to defend themselves against Israeli forces and settlers.

On Saturday, the Palestinian Health Ministry denounced that Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip have killed at least 198 Palestinians and injured 1,610 people

The airstrikes were carried out in response to an earlier rocket attack by the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), which controls the Gaza Strip. This group claimed to have captured a number of Israeli soldiers and settlers.

"All captives held by resistance groups will be held until the release of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails," said Daoud Hishab, spokesman for the Islamic Jihad group in Gaza.

Israel Defense Forces spokesman confirmed that some Israeli civilians and soldiers have been taken as hostages by Hamas.

Media coverage: “Palestinian freedom fighters fired thousands of rockets from Gaza into the 1948-Israeli occupied territories as a response to the Israeli army and settlers' violence in the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem. pic.twitter.com/Bhw0D4tkYy — PALESTINE ONLINE ���� (@OnlinePalEng) October 7, 2023

The Israeli military also said that it had targeted Hamas sites and headquarters, using dozens of warplanes across various regions of the coastal enclave.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced in a national address that Israel was "in a state of war and ordered a full mobilization of reserves."

