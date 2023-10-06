Palestinian Killed by Israeli Settler in West Bank

"Israel crossed all red lines by insisting on implementing the policy of killing against the Palestinian people and storming cities and villages," said Nabil Abu Rudeineh.

On early Friday, a Palestinian man was shot dead near the West Bank city of Nablus, Palestinian medical sources and eyewitnesses said.

Labib al-Damiri, 19, was killed by an Israeli settler in the town of Huwara, south of Nablus, the Ramallah-based Palestinian Health Ministry said.

Damiri was shot during clashes that erupted between Palestinian residents and dozens of Israeli settlers who stormed the village and attacked Palestinian homes and stores and burnt cars, according to Palestinian eyewitnesses.

Meanwhile, Israeli media outlets said that the clashes erupted in Huwara after Palestinian "rioters" attacked an Israeli settler's car with stones, and the settler sustained minor injuries.

He held the Israeli and U.S. administrations fully responsible for the "crimes" committed by the Israeli army and settlers in the West Bank.

On Thursday, the Israeli army killed a Palestinian man who was accused of being responsible for shooting at an Israeli vehicle in Huwara, and two others during clashes in Shufa village near the city of Tulkarm.