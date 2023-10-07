Jordan Urges for Immediate De-Escalation in Gaza

Iran, the Lebanese Hizbula group and the Houthis of Yemen expressed their support for the Palestinians in their fight against Jewish state terrorism.

On Saturday, Jordan stressed the need to halt the dangerous escalation in the Gaza Strip and its surroundings.

Jordan's Foreign Ministry warned of the serious repercussions of the escalation, especially in light of the Israeli attacks and violations against the Palestinian people, as well as against the Islamic and Christian holy sites in the West Bank and Jerusalem.

Jordanian diplomacy emphasized the importance of self-restraint, protecting civilians, and respecting international humanitarian law.

It underlined the need for finding a genuine political horizon for achieving peace based on the two-state solution in accordance with international legitimacy resolutions, ending the occupation, establishing an independent sovereign Palestinian state with its capital in East Jerusalem along the 1967 borders, and living in security and peace alongside Israel.

The israeli regime continues to bomb several areas of Gaza because bombing a captive population who won’t remain slaves is all it knows pic.twitter.com/uRSU5iYdFL — Sarah Wilkinson (@swilkinsonbc) October 7, 2023

Jordan also called for halting Israeli actions that perpetuate the occupation and undermine the prospects for a just and comprehensive peace, which is the only way to stop the deterioration and achieve security for all.

On Saturday, the Arab League, which brings together 22 states, warned that "the cycle of armed confrontations between Palestinians and Israelis distances the region from any real opportunity to achieve stability or peace in the near future."

Meanwhile, Iran, the Lebanese Hizbula group and the Houthis of Yemen expressed their support for the Palestinian militias in their fight against Jewish state terrorism.