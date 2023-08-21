Sudan: Clashes Intensified in the Armored Corps

The Sudanese army announces the assassination of Major General Yasser Fadlallah Al-Khidr, commander of the 16th Infantry Division, today Monday, in the city of Nyala in Darfur province. Witnesses from areas close to the Armored Corps confirmed hearing loud explosions on Monday morning.

For the second consecutive day, violent clashes between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces (RPF) continued around the Armored Corps, south of the Sudanese capital, according to witnesses.

In addition, shells are reported to have fallen in neighboring residential areas, causing the death of civilians. The number of deaths has not been confirmed.

The armored corps in Al-Shajara district represents a strategic military area of ​​high importance for the Sudanese army, as it is characterized by highly trained personnel and heavy weapons, and is fortified by large numbers of personnel.

The armored corps has been a target of the RSF since the beginning of the armed conflict between it and the army on April 15. The army resources announced that it had repulsed a number of attacks on the armored corps during the last few weeks.

�� Day 2 of the Attack on Armored Corps, southwest Khartoum: RSF yesterday captured perimeter defenses on three sides (see link). Today, August 21, they pressed the attack, taking over buildings inside the eastern part of the base. Details follow ��️����.https://t.co/SI8QAib4fq pic.twitter.com/d4FESVWIa7 — Sudan War Monitor (@sudanwarmonitor) August 21, 2023

Heavy aerial bombardment in the vicinity of the armored corps, with battles raging between the army and the RSF, south of Khartoum on Sunday.

Khartoum Bahri witnessed on Sunday, explosions of artillery bombardment. In the meantime, the RSF fired ground to anti-missile at Sudanese army drones in the east and south of the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, causing violent explosions since early morning.

While intermittent battles took place yesterday Sunday, in the city of Omdurman, with light and medium weapons, between the RSF and the Sudanese army.

On the other hand, the Sudanese army announces the assassination of Major General Yasser Fadlallah Al-Khidr, commander of the 16th Infantry Division, today Monday, in the city of Nyala in Darfur province.



