Sudan: Re-Arrest of Young Revolutionary

The Permanent Commission for the Defense of Detainees and Public Freedoms: “the lack of respect for laws and regulations is what led to war, chaos, and the constitutional vacuum in the country.”

A member of emergency lawyers in the state of Nahr al-Nil, Abd al-Majid Aidarous, said that the main suspect in the killing of Police Brigadier Ali Braima, Muhammad Adam, known as “Tupac,” who was arrested last Sunday in al-Ubaidiya (north Sudan), was referred to the Central Investigation Department in Atbara without any report written against him.

Tupac was arrested in the Al-Ubaidiya district, north of Atbara, by military intelligence. Aidarous explained in a statement to Al-Jazeera that the Public Criminal Prosecution informed them that the case book was devoid of any report regarding Tupac.

The young political activist Tupac was accused, along with El-Ninh, Taharqa, Musaab, and doctor Zainab in a report on the killing of Police Brigadier General Ali Brema in January 2022, during processions heading to the presidential palace in Khartoum.

Defense said in many occasions during his prison: “we fear an attempt to assassinate the first accused after he was threatened by the killers of Shahid Berri inside the Gharbiat prison.”

The arrest of the protester Tupac on charges of killing Brigadier General (Ali Braima), where the forces wearing civilian clothes arrested the rebel Tupac from inside the Royal Care Hospital and took him to an unknown destination, knowing that he was injured in the leg as shown https://t.co/r7ciFJPtB6 — Alaa mohy (@Alaamaky2022) January 15, 2022

The accusation and detention of Tupac caused a huge protest from the civil society, the human right defenders and the Sudanese revolutionary groups. It was obviously a way to divert attention from the violation committed by the military forces and to control the revolutionary youth.

The young Tupac was released afterward, for lack of evidence. This news was celebrated of all the above-mentioned groups.

The head of Tupac's defense committee, Iman Hassan Abdel-Rahim, considered in a statement on Thursday that the arrest of Tupac in this way violates all human rights laws and violates the sanctity of movement of the accused. She stressed the illegality of imprisoning him unjustly and without a legitimate reason. Abdel Rahim considered that he falls under the penalty of unlawful detention, which constitutes violation of all international covenants related to human rights.

She described the step as a dangerous trend and an abuse of influence and powers that could lead to dire consequences if this approach was followed in dealing with citizens. Eman stressed that dealing in this way under the current circumstances was intentional, especially with the revolutionaries. She wondered what the reasons behind the policy of the military intelligence to arrest citizens and investigate them.

In a related context, the Permanent Commission for the Defense of Detainees and Public Freedoms condemned the illegal arrest of Muhammad Adam Arbab, known as Tupac, and the revolutionaries Muhammad Al-Tayyib, known as Ishtibak, and their layer Sharif Al-Hamdabi by Military Intelligence.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Commission confirmed that the lack of respect for laws and regulations is what led to war, chaos, and the constitutional vacuum in the country.

The statement said, “It would have been better for the military intelligence to carry out its legal tasks, which, if it adhered to, would have spared the country and the people the scourge of this raging war.” It added, “It is not one of the tasks of the military intelligence to pursue the jealous Sudanese youth, because they are the first line of defense and are not the enemy crossing the borders lurking.”

The Commission stated that this violation is happening while war criminals, violators of crimes against humanity, and those wanted by international justice enjoy their freedom, roaming between the different country states. According to the Commission, these elements of the former government stir up strife and war against the Sudanese state. They should do their duties and not pursue defenseless and honorable civilian youth, neglecting the battle of the homeland and self-defense in the country, where honors were violated, and property was stolen every day by the militia.