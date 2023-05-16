Sudanese Continue to Clash in Khartoum City

Human rights defenders urged the conflicting parties not to deal with health facilities for military purposes or as military targets.

On Monday, clashes continued between the Sudanese Army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), with eastern parts of the capital Khartoum witnessing intense bombardment.

"A large logistical supply of weapons, ammunition and fuel belonging to the rebel militia has been dealt with in a qualitative operation that targeted some areas in Sharq Al-Neel locality and bases around the East Nile Hospital," the Army said.

There were no civilian casualties during the operation, but the RSF said the bombardment resulted in the "death and injury of dozens of innocent citizens and the destruction of a large part of the hospital."

The RSF attacked the embassies of Jordan, South Sudan, Somalia, Uganda, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait, the Sudanese Foreign Ministry said, adding that the RSF damaged documents and furniture, and stole valuables, including computers and diplomatic vehicles.

This is what the streets of Sudan look like now. It makes me sad to see how Sudan changed overnight as people were forced to flee for their lives for a silly power squabble between two men who used to work together. This is what lust for power looks like.pic.twitter.com/FCG2nDs6lH — Karim Wafa Al-Hussaini (@DrKarimWafa) May 10, 2023

Meanwhile, the National Human Rights Commission in Sudan condemned the use of air force and heavy weapons in the vicinity of residences, which resulted in civilian casualties.

It demanded the evacuation of all health and civilian facilities, urging the conflicting parties not to deal with these facilities for military purposes or as military targets.

Since April 15, the conflict between the Sudanese army and the rebels has left at least 676 dead and over 936,000 people displaced. It is estimated that about 15.8 million Sudanese, or about one-third of Sudan's population, will need humanitarian aid in 2023.