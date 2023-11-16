Sudan: Armed Movements Alongside the Sudanese Army

The Darfur track movements announced in their press conference in Port Sudan their absolute adherence to the unity of Sudan, the land and the people.

The Sudanese armed movements signatories to the Juba Peace Agreement - the Darfur track - announced that they are abandoning what they called neutrality and confirmed their participation alongside the Sudanese army in the military operations of their war against the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

The Darfur Armed Struggle Movements confirmed in a statement after a press conference held in the new administrative capital, Port Sudan, their participation alongside the Sudanese army on all fronts without hesitation.

They strongly condemned the RSF violations and described them as rebellious. They stated that the practices of the RSF are "hostile to the homeland and the citizen and have committed crimes against humanity, including the right to life."

The Darfur track movements announced in their press conference in Port Sudan their absolute adherence to the unity of Sudan, the land and the people, and stated that they will not allow the dismantling plan of Sudan currently underway, according to their claim.

They confirmed in their statement that they will not allow Darfur to be a gateway to the dismantling of Sudan.

The Darfur track movements sent a message to the State of Chad calling on the Chadian leadership to stop supporting the RSF in its war against Sudan by ceasing to supply it with supplies, military equipment and mercenaries, and by opening its borders, airspace, airports and land.

They also called on the international and regional community and all Sudanese-affiliated circles to take a clear stand to stop the war and preserve Sudan's unity and sovereignty.

They further called on the African Union to put an end to the violations and crimes of genocide committed in the Darfur war, and called on some countries in the region - which he did not name - that support RSF to immediately cease their interference in Sudanese affairs.