Sudan: +20 Civilians Killed in Bombardment Exchange in Omdurman

Since April 15, there have been deadly clashes between SAF and RSF in Khartoum and other areas.

On Sunday, a Sudanese lawyers group announced that more than 20 civilians were killed in Omdurman city, north of the capital Khartoum, as a result of exchanged bombardment between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

"Due to the escalation in the clashes between the two parties and the exchanged indiscriminate shelling from both sides, many shells fell in district (15) of Al-Thawra Neighborhood of Omdurman, killing more than 20 citizens and injuring others," Sudan's Emergency Lawyers, a non-governmental group, said in a statement.

According to several reports, the group held both the SAF and RSF responsible as they continued fighting in populated areas. It called on both sides to stop the war and search for a peaceful settlement of the conflict.

The group did not mention the date on which the civilians were killed, but the Al-Thawra neighborhood's Emergency Room, a local popular group, said the bombardment took place on Saturday.

The ongoing conflict in Sudan, particularly around Omdurman, continues to result in tragic civilian casualties, with shells striking a market in Omdurman and causing the deaths of more than 20 civilians.



According to UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths, the fighting has killed up to 9,000 people, forced more than 5.6 million from their homes and left 25 million in need of aid.