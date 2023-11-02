Sudan: Violent Clashes in the Capital and West of the Country

Al-Fatihab Resistance Committees: more than one hundred thousand residents of the city of Al-Fitaihab have been subjected to a continuous siege by the RSF for weeks.

The Sudanese capital Khartoum is witnessing violent confrontations in various areas, with artillery shelling exchanged between the Sudanese Army Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Eyewitnesses said that the army carried out heavy bombardment from the Karari military base on Thursday night, targeting RSF sites.

Local sources reported that heavy weapons and missiles were used in the clashes, resulting in deaths and injuries and the destruction of public and private property.

Meanwhile, emergency lawyers condemned the imposition of the siege implemented by the RSF in the Al-Fatihab area of Omdurman and the violations they are committing, which go against international humanitarian law.

On Wednesday, North Darfur Governor Nimr Abdel Rahman issued a plea to both the Sudanese army and the RSF, urging them to permit civilians to evacuate areas where potential clashes may occur. This request comes as the paramilitary forces continue their troop mobilization efforts,… pic.twitter.com/eWXDJsdzsz — Sudan Tribune (@SudanTribune_EN) November 1, 2023

For its part, the Al-Fatihab Resistance Committees said that more than one hundred thousand residents of the city of Al-Fitaihab have been subjected to a continuous siege by the RSF for weeks.

The Committees indicated in a statement that most of the residents had not had food for three days due to the prevention of the entry of alimentation and medicines, along with a complete outage of electricity and water. This is in addition to preventing civilians from leaving.

At the same time, a woman was killed in the city of El Obeid, the capital of North Kordofan State (Western Sudan), on Thursday, as a result of her injuries from military skirmishes between the SAF and RSF in the city.

During these days, the city of El-Obeid is witnessing escalating tensions between the fighting parties, especially after the military operations that most Darfur cities witnessed during the past days.