We Will Clean up Sudan from RSF -Army Commander-in-Chief Says

The commander-in-chief of the Sudanese army, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, head of the coup-plotting Sovereignty Council, downplayed the fall of the army divisions in Nyala and Zalingei, in the Darfur region, in the hands of the Rapid Support Forces (RPF). He said that there would be no other option than a military solution in the face of the refusal of the other party to a peaceful solution.

Al-Burhan affirmed that the army is not intimidated by these military developments in Darfur and warned that they will respond decisively if the RSF decides to reject the agreements signed in May 2023.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Sudanese Army arrived on Tuesday evening to the Wadi Saydna military region, north of the capital, Khartoum, on a surprise visit, coming from his residence in the city of Port Sudan, the capital of the Red Sea state in the far east of the country.

Al-Burhan said in a speech to the officers and soldiers of the Wadi Saydna military base, "We went to the Jeddah negotiations in accordance with what was previously agreed upon, with the rebellion leaving civilian neighborhoods, government and service facilities, and the streets."

SUDAN’S BURHAN VISITS TROOPS AFTER LOSSES TO RSF



Sudan’s army leader Lt Gen Abdel Fattah al-Burhan has visited troops in two strategic bases in the capital, Khartoum and the twin city of Omdurman, following battleground losses to rivals from the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces… pic.twitter.com/CQjc420XT8 — Citizen Information Network (@cinnaija) November 1, 2023

He added that "If the rebellion refuses peace and proceeds with peaceful solutions, there is no solution other than a military solution."

Al-Burhan said as well that they were not afraid of the fall of some army positions, and pledged to defend Khartoum, Darfur, and the rest of the country’s regions until the last soldier.

He said, "Our goal is the same. We are going to clean up this country. He added, God willing, Khartoum will be cleaned up, Darfur will be cleaned up, and all of Sudan will be cleaned up."

The Commander-in-Chief further said that the armed forces will not allow the disintegration and collapse of Sudan, will not yield to any external pressure, and will not compromise the country’s sovereignty.

These new events occur after the starting of the Jeddah Talks, where warring parties have restarted peace talks in Saudi Arabia, although cracks are already beginning to appear in the process.

The Jeddah talks, which began on Thursday, are being steered by Saudi and United States officials. The two countries helped broker short ceasefire deals in May between the opposing sides.