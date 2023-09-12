Successful Completion of Coral Restoration in Trinidad & Tobago

The objective of the work already completed and carried out over 18 months is to determine the feasibility of coral reef and seagrass recovery strategies.

According to official sources in Trinidad and Tobago, the coral and seagrass restoration project of the Institute of Marine Affairs (IMA), MARIN, in collaboration with bpTT, has successfully completed its pilot phase and will now enter the main phase.

Based on the success of the project, bpTT has committed US$1 million in grant funding to support a five-year work programme with the IMA to further its restoration work across Tobago.

This will include working in partnership with NGOs, community groups, stakeholders and various government agencies.

The objective of the work already completed and carried out over 18 months is to determine the feasibility of coral reef and seagrass recovery strategies, taking into account their current ecological status, existing disturbances and management practices.

The project now focuses on Tobago's marine ecosystems within the Buccoo Reef-Laguna Bon Accord marine protected area and the Man and Biosphere Reserve in the northeast region.

Coral reefs are among the most vulnerable marine ecosystems to current pressures such as ocean warming and acidification, land and marine pollution, overfishing and destructive fishing practices.

Caribbean coral reefs, including those of Trinidad and Tobago, have been deteriorating over several decades due to overfishing, coastal development and pollution.