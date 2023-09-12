E. Libya: Floods Leave Over 5,000 Dead and Thousands Missing

On Tuesday, the Libyan government sent an airplane carrying 14 tons of medical supplies, as well as dozens of medical professionals, to the eastern city of Benghazi to deal with the floods' aftermath.

On Tuesday, Libya's health ministry said that 5,200 people were killed and nearly 10,000 others went missing in the Libyan city of Derna after heavy floods swept the eastern part of the country on Sunday, triggering flooding and destroying facilities along its path.

According to official data, rescue teams from all around Libya are heading for Derna, the ministry's Emergency Department said in a statement on its Facebook page. The Libyan Ambulance Service reports that the death toll in Derna alone is estimated at 2,300 people.

The number of displaced persons stands at approximately 20,000, local media quoted authorities as saying.

On Monday, the President of the Libyan Presidency Council, Mohamed al-Menfi, called for international assistance to cope with the aftermath of the floods, adding Derna, Al-Bayda and Shahhat were among the cities hit hard by the floods.

East Libya faces a dire situation after #HurricaneDaniel unleashed a devastating flood. Dams near Derna city collapsed, and 25% of the city washed away, leaving thousands dead and in need.



"We call on the brotherly and friendly countries and the international organizations to provide assistance and support for the disaster areas," Menfi said in an official statement.

Furthermore, Menfi also declared the eastern cities of Derna, Al-Bayda and Shahhat as stricken cities, and called on the people to abide by the instructions of the authorities "to overcome this crisis."

"I am confident that our people are able to cooperate and overcome these difficulties. We will overcome this crisis, and together we will build a better future for our country," Menfi said.

Furthermore, on Monday, the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) announced that it provided assistance to thousands of people affected by the deadly floods in eastern Libya.

"Amid the crisis caused by Storm Daniel in East Libya, UNICEF Libya is responding with urgency mobilizing 1,100 hygiene kits and vital medical supplies for 10,000 people and providing essential clothing kits for 500 children," UNICEF said.

"UNICEF Libya expresses deep condolences to all people who lost family members in East Libya due to floods. We stand ready to support relief operations for the displaced, children and in hospitals. We are in touch with relevant authorities," UNICEF added.

Moreover, Abdul-Hamed Dbeibah, the prime minister of the Tripoli-based Government of National Unity instructed relevant authorities to remain on high alert and take measures to deal with the storm, vowing to "protect the people and ease the damage."