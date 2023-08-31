Students at Low Level of Basic Skills in Costa Rica

"Current first graders have deficiencies in word recognition, letter recognition, syllable formation, and writing their name, skills that are developed in preschool. This delays learning to read and write in school."

Costa Rica's State of the Nation Program (PEN) presented on Thursday the IX State of Education Report, which shows that a lower investment in the education system and the deterioration of conditions for the professional development of teachers pose a worrying outlook for education in Costa Rica.

According to the report, a generation of school and college students move forward in the education system with major learning gaps following the "education blackout" between 2018 and 2021.

This is one of the main findings of the State of Education 2023 Report, which reveals that this "learning poverty" is reflected in students' inability to read, comprehend and write simple text.

"Current first graders are deficient in word recognition, letter recognition, forming syllables and writing their name, skills that are developed in preschool, which lags learning to read and write in school," Katherine Barquero, a researcher for the report, said in an official statement.

According to the report’s official data, one of the most severe consequences will be that these students will be negatively impacted in their educational and professional futures, according to the researchers.

"Fourth graders have inability to read, understand, comprehend, understand and write simple text. All of them are in a condition of learning poverty, but more than 60% are in a very severe condition," Barquero said.

This situation puts the country on alert, since this two-year educational lag of students could reduce access to better opportunities and increase inequalities at the national level.

According to the report, to date, the system does not have a recovery plan that covers the accumulation of backwardness from the school stage.