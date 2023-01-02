Costa Rica Records Highest Homicide Rate in 2022

During 2022, the number of homicides in Costa Rica reached 656, according to the Judicial Investigation Organism (OIJ).

The OIJ said in its final report that with a homicide rate of 12.6 per 100 000 inhabitants in the year just ended, the Central American country recorded the most insecure year in its history.

According to the agency, Costa Rica registered 656 homicides during 2022, while the previous year's figure was 588. Of the victims, 92.68 percent were men and 7.16 percent were femicides.

Regarding the homicide rate, the OIJ indicated that in 2021 the country registered 11.4 percent per 100 000 inhabitants, while in 2022 it reached 12.6 percent, a figure that sets a record in the country's history.

There was also an 11.56 percent increase in violent deaths over 2021, at a time when the country's total population reaches 5 213 274 000, according to the National Institute of Statistics and Census.

#Internacionales | Costa Rica reportó un incremento del 12% en homicidios con respecto al 2021.



La tasa de homicidios es de 12.6 por cada 100,000 habitantes, siendo la más alta en la historia del país centroamericano. pic.twitter.com/pjaH2LvGCb — Porttada (@porttada) January 2, 2023

Costa Rica reported a 12% increase in homicides compared to 2021. The homicide rate is 12.6 per 100,000 inhabitants, the highest in the history of the Central American country.

The OIJ report indicated that the area with the highest number of homicides was the province of Limón with 168 violent crimes, while San José and Puntarenas are in second and third place with 118 and 111 homicides, respectively.

In 2022, the highest peaks of violence were recorded in October and December, according to the report, which said that 68 and 67 cases were registered. The agency indicated as main causes of these violent acts: settling of scores or revenge (62.04 percent); arguments or fights (17.23) and others (8.38).

In this regard, the deputy director of the OIJ, Michael Soto, referred to the multifactorial nature of violence, noting that the solution must be integral to society and not just a police issue.