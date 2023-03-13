Confirmed Mpox Cases Total 206 in Costa Rica

Since June 2022, only one person has died from the disease.

The Surveillance Directorate of Costa Rica's Ministry of Health reported on Monday that the country has accumulated 206 cases of mpox since June 2022 until March 6 this year.

A total of 206 mpox cases were confirmed by laboratory results and 186 were ruled out, according to epidemiological bulletin nine for the year 2023.

Most of the confirmed cases are men, with an average age of 33 years, five women and three minors, while 53.9 percent have a history of pathologies that compromise the immune system.

The Surveillance Directorate said that since the beginning of the year, mpox cases have shown a decreasing trend with one or two cases per day. Regarding 2022, the agency said an increasing trend was experienced with a peak in week 52 (21 cases).

La Dirección de Vigilancia de la Salud del Ministerio de Salud de Costa Rica ����confirmó que ese país acumula 206 casos de mpox desde el mes de junio del 2022 al 6 marzo 2023, periodo en el que solo ha fallecido una persona a causa de la enfermedad — ��☮️ ✿ �������������� ✿ (@LaChuchi723) March 14, 2023

In January there were two hospitalizations in medical centers; while in February there were three, associated with injury management requirements.

The only death reported so far was in week 8 in a hospitalized person with a history of various pathologies, including mpox.